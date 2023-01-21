Clemson student-athletes record second-highest Fall GPA

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University student-athletes earned a 3.23 cumulative GPA in the fall 2022 semester, the ninth consecutive semester greater than 3.0, and the second-highest on record. This is the second semester in which the cumulative GPA includes graduate student-athletes

Overall Academic Notes:

Clemson’s 493 undergraduate student-athletes earned a 3.20, and 50 graduate students earned a 3.69.

A total of 388 student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better (71.5% of all student-athletes), and 101 individuals earned a 4.0.

Eighteen of 19 programs earned a cumulative 3.0 or better, with all 11 women’s programs earning marks of 3.24 or higher.

Team Academic Notes:

Softball earned a 3.68 GPA combined, the highest team semester GPA in school history for any team.

Baseball (3.09), Women’s Basketball (3.36), Women’s Cross Country (3.67), Men’s Track (3.12), and Softball (3.68) established new program records.

Gymnastics (3.61) and Lacrosse (3.50) completed their first full semesters during the fall, and finished as two of the top five Clemson programs.

Baseball’s 3.09 GPA narrowly edged a 3.07 set in the fall 2008 semester.

Women’s soccer registered their 44th-consecutive semester above a 3.0, the longest streak in the department, and was among the top programs with a 3.61 GPA, their second-highest mark ever.

Volleyball has registered a 3.00 or higher in 16 of the past 17 semesters.

The men’s soccer program had a 3.21 GPA and has 17 consecutive semesters at 3.0 or higher

The football team recorded a 3.04, a new record for a fall semester for the program, and the second-highest team mark on record. A program-record 90 members of the team recorded GPAs of 3.00 or higher.

Women’s golf recorded a 3.34 GPA, hitting at least a 3.0 mark in all 19 semesters since joining in the Fall 2013.

Rowing had its 26th consecutive semester above a 3.0 and has registered a 3.0 or better in 48 of 49 semesters since joining in Fall 1998.

Clemson student-athletes have had a Graduation Success Rate at 91 percent or higher for nine straight cohorts, including a program-record 95 percent mark in each of the past two releases.

GPA Breakdown by Sport

Overall – 3.23 (Including Graduate Students)

Baseball – 3.09

Basketball (M) – 2.85

Basketball (W) – 3.36

Cross Country (M) – 3.20

Cross Country (W) – 3.67

Football – 3.04

Golf (M) – 3.34

Golf (W) – 3.34

Gymnastics (W) – 3.61

Lacrosse (W) – 3.50

Rowing – 3.24

Soccer (M) – 3.21

Soccer (W) – 3.61

Softball – 3.68

Tennis (M) – 3.36

Tennis (W) – 3.59

Track & Field (M) – 3.12

Track & Field (W) – 3.04

Volleyball (W) – 3.25