Clemson student-athletes record impressive GPA in spring

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University student-athletes earned a 3.25 overall GPA in the spring 2023 semester, the tenth consecutive semester greater than 3.0, and tying for the highest on record. This is the third semester in which the overall GPA measure includes graduate student-athletes. Overall Academic Notes: Clemson’s 461 undergraduate student-athletes earned a 3.21, and 66 graduate students earned a 3.75. A total of 388 student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better (73.6% of all student-athletes), and 99 individuals earned a 4.0. Fifteen programs earned a cumulative 3.0 or better, with all 10 women’s programs earning marks of 3.27 or higher. Fifteen programs earned a 3.0 or higher in both semesters of the 2022-23 academic year. Team Academic Notes: Softball earned a 3.68 GPA combined for the second straight semester, tying for the highest team semester GPA in school history for any team. Women’s Basketball (3.36) and Softball (3.68) maintained program record GPAs. Gymnastics (3.61) and Lacrosse (3.50) completed their first full academic years during the spring and finished as two of the top five Clemson programs. Women’s soccer registered their 45th-consecutive semester above a 3.0, the longest streak in the department, and was among the top programs with a 3.62 GPA, setting a second-highest mark ever. Volleyball has registered a 3.00 or higher in 17 of the past 18 semesters. The men’s soccer program had a 3.32 GPA and has 18 consecutive semesters at 3.0 or higher. The football team recorded a 3.07, the second-highest team mark on record. 83 members of the team earned a semester GPA of 3.0 or higher. Women’s golf recorded a 3.40 GPA, hitting at least a 3.0 mark in all 20 semesters since joining in the Fall 2013. Rowing had its 26th consecutive semester above a 3.0 and has registered a 3.0 or better in 49 of 50 semesters since joining in Fall 1998. Clemson student-athletes have had a Graduation Success Rate at 91 percent or higher for nine straight cohorts, including a program-record 95 percent mark in each of the past two releases. GPA Breakdown by Sport Overall – 3.25 (Including Graduate Students) Baseball – 2.96 Basketball (M) – 3.00 Basketball (W) – 3.36 Football – 3.07 Golf (M) – 3.43 Golf (W) – 3.40 Gymnastics (W) – 3.58 Lacrosse (W) – 3.45 Rowing – 3.27 Soccer (M) – 3.32 Soccer (W) – 3.62 Softball – 3.68 Tennis (M) – 3.10 Tennis (W) – 3.32 Track & Field (M) – 3.15 Track & Field (W) – 3.35 Volleyball (W) – 3.42

