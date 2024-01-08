Clemson student-athletes earn impressive GPA for Fall 2023 semester

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University student-athletes earned a record 3.30 cumulative GPA in the Fall 2023 semester, the 11th consecutive semester greater than 3.0. It also marked the first time all 19 Clemson programs have earned a 3.0 or better in the same semester. The announcement comes on the heels of the December Graduation Success Rate release, which saw Clemson post a record 97 percent GSR, tops among all public Power Five institutions. Overall Academic Notes: Clemson’s 516 undergraduate student-athletes earned a 3.26, and 67 graduate students earned a 3.71. A total of 442 student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better (75.8% of all student-athletes), and 121 individuals earned a 4.0. Team Academic Notes: Gymnastics (3.67), Lacrosse (3.53), Rowing (3.47) and Baseball (3.27) each set program records. Gymnastics (3.67) put together the third-highest single-semester GPA for any Clemson program on record. The National Champion Men’s Soccer program earned a 3.17, its 19th straight semester at 3.0 or higher and had 26 student-athletes at 3.0 or better. The College Cup Women’s Soccer program upped its streak to 46 straight semesters (dating to the Fall of 2000) at 3.0 or better with a 3.56, as 84% of its student-athletes were at 3.0 or better. Football (3.03) earned a 3.0 or better for its fourth consecutive semester after having accomplished the milestone once prior to 2022, the COVID-shortened spring 2020 semester. Eighty-seven individuals were at 3.0 or better. Volleyball’s 3.45 was its fifth-best on record. Women’s Golf (3.49) has been at 3.0 or better in all 21 semesters since joining in the Fall of 2013. Baseball’s 3.27 bested its previous mark of 3.09, set in the Fall 2022. Men’s Basketball recorded a 3.22, its second-best mark ever. Rowing has been above a 3.0 in 27 straight semesters and recorded its 50th 3.0 or better in 51 total semesters since joining in the Fall of 1998. GPA Breakdown by Sport Overall – 3.30 (Including Graduate Students) Baseball – 3.27 Basketball (M) – 3.22 Basketball (W) – 3.30 Football – 3.03 Golf (M) – 3.29 Golf (W) – 3.49 Gymnastics (W) – 3.67 Lacrosse (W) – 3.53 Rowing – 3.47 Soccer (M) – 3.17 Soccer (W) – 3.56 Softball – 3.48 Tennis (M) – 3.12 Tennis (W) – 3.57 Track & Field (M) – 3.03 Track & Field (W) – 3.33 Cross Country (M) - 3.29 Cross Country (W) - 3.54 Volleyball (W) – 3.45