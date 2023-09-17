|
Clemson still shut out of AP Poll
The meeting of ACC preseason favorites will not be a AP-ranked matchup in Death Valley.
Clemson stayed one spot out of the latest Associated Press Top 25, trailing Florida that entered the ranking this week after knocking off Tennessee. Florida State fell one spot to No. 4 after struggling as a heavy favorite at BC, resulting in a 31-29 win. Clemson fell one spot in the updated Coaches Poll this week to No. 23 after Saturday's 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic. The ACC has five in the rankings and Clemson plays a factor in each, beyond Saturday's noon game with the Seminoles -- the Tigers lost to No. 18 Duke and will host No. 17 North Carolina in November and head to No. 20 Miami in October. Clemson also hosts No. 9 Notre Dame to kick things off in November. AP Poll - 9/17 1. Georgia (57) 2. Michigan (2) 3. Texas (3) 4. Florida State (1) 5. Southern Cal 6. Ohio State 7. Penn State 8. Washington 9. Notre Dame 10. Oregon 11. Utah 12. LSU 13. Alabama 14. Oregon State 15. Ole Miss 16. Oklahoma 17. North Carolina 18. Duke 19. Colorado 20. Miami 21. Washington State 22. UCLA 23. Tennessee 24. Iowa 25. Florida (103 pts) OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Clemson 76, Missouri 72, Kansas St. 54, TCU 21, Fresno St. 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1.
Clemson stayed one spot out of the latest Associated Press Top 25, trailing Florida that entered the ranking this week after knocking off Tennessee.
Florida State fell one spot to No. 4 after struggling as a heavy favorite at BC, resulting in a 31-29 win.
Clemson fell one spot in the updated Coaches Poll this week to No. 23 after Saturday's 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic.
The ACC has five in the rankings and Clemson plays a factor in each, beyond Saturday's noon game with the Seminoles -- the Tigers lost to No. 18 Duke and will host No. 17 North Carolina in November and head to No. 20 Miami in October.
Clemson also hosts No. 9 Notre Dame to kick things off in November.
AP Poll - 9/17
1. Georgia (57)
2. Michigan (2)
3. Texas (3)
4. Florida State (1)
5. Southern Cal
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Notre Dame
10. Oregon
11. Utah
12. LSU
13. Alabama
14. Oregon State
15. Ole Miss
16. Oklahoma
17. North Carolina
18. Duke
19. Colorado
20. Miami
21. Washington State
22. UCLA
23. Tennessee
24. Iowa
25. Florida (103 pts)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Clemson 76, Missouri 72, Kansas St. 54, TCU 21, Fresno St. 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now