Clemson still shut out of AP Poll

Clemson stayed one spot out of the latest Associated Press Top 25, trailing Florida that entered the ranking this week after knocking off Tennessee.

Florida State fell one spot to No. 4 after struggling as a heavy favorite at BC, resulting in a 31-29 win.

Clemson fell one spot in the updated Coaches Poll this week to No. 23 after Saturday's 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic.

The ACC has five in the rankings and Clemson plays a factor in each, beyond Saturday's noon game with the Seminoles -- the Tigers lost to No. 18 Duke and will host No. 17 North Carolina in November and head to No. 20 Miami in October.

Clemson also hosts No. 9 Notre Dame to kick things off in November.

AP Poll - 9/17

1. Georgia (57)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Texas (3)

4. Florida State (1)

5. Southern Cal

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Oregon

11. Utah

12. LSU

13. Alabama

14. Oregon State

15. Ole Miss

16. Oklahoma

17. North Carolina

18. Duke

19. Colorado

20. Miami

21. Washington State

22. UCLA

23. Tennessee

24. Iowa

25. Florida (103 pts)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Clemson 76, Missouri 72, Kansas St. 54, TCU 21, Fresno St. 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1.