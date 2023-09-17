CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson and Florida State will not be an AP-ranked game, with Clemson still on the outside-looking in facing the No. 4 Seminoles.
Clemson and Florida State will not be an AP-ranked game, with Clemson still on the outside-looking in facing the No. 4 Seminoles.

Clemson still shut out of AP Poll
by - 2023 Sep 17 14:03

The meeting of ACC preseason favorites will not be a AP-ranked matchup in Death Valley.

Clemson stayed one spot out of the latest Associated Press Top 25, trailing Florida that entered the ranking this week after knocking off Tennessee.

Florida State fell one spot to No. 4 after struggling as a heavy favorite at BC, resulting in a 31-29 win.

Clemson fell one spot in the updated Coaches Poll this week to No. 23 after Saturday's 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic.

The ACC has five in the rankings and Clemson plays a factor in each, beyond Saturday's noon game with the Seminoles -- the Tigers lost to No. 18 Duke and will host No. 17 North Carolina in November and head to No. 20 Miami in October.

Clemson also hosts No. 9 Notre Dame to kick things off in November.

AP Poll - 9/17

1. Georgia (57)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Texas (3)

4. Florida State (1)

5. Southern Cal

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Oregon

11. Utah

12. LSU

13. Alabama

14. Oregon State

15. Ole Miss

16. Oklahoma

17. North Carolina

18. Duke

19. Colorado

20. Miami

21. Washington State

22. UCLA

23. Tennessee

24. Iowa

25. Florida (103 pts)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Clemson 76, Missouri 72, Kansas St. 54, TCU 21, Fresno St. 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson still shut out of AP Poll
Clemson still shut out of AP Poll
Clemson drops spot in Coaches Poll
Clemson drops spot in Coaches Poll
Clemson-Florida State Vegas odds
Clemson-Florida State Vegas odds
Clemson moves up in ESPN FPI, remains out of another ranking ahead of hosting Top 3 FSU
Clemson moves up in ESPN FPI, remains out of another ranking ahead of hosting Top 3 FSU
Post your comments!
Read all 15 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week