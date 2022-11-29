|
Clemson stays in new Playoff top-10
|Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 7:07 PM-
Clemson dropped one spot to No. 9 in this week’s College Football Playoff committee rankings.
The Tigers started at No. 4 this year and fell to No. 10 after the loss at Notre Dame.
Clemson (10-2) vies for the ACC title on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Charlotte on ABC versus No. 23 UNC (9-3) at Bank of America Stadium.
The winner of the ACC Championship Game heads to the Orange Bowl for a Dec. 30 matchup versus a top at-large team available from the SEC or Big 10.
Playoff ranking - 11/29
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. TCU
4. Southern Cal
5. Ohio State
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Clemson
10. Kansas State
11. Utah
12. Washington
13. Florida State
14. LSU
15. Oregon State
16. Oregon
17. UCLA
18. Tulane
19. South Carolina
20. Texas
21. Notre Dame
22. UCF
23. UNC
24. Miss. St
25. NC State