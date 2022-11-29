Clemson stays in new Playoff top-10

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson dropped one spot to No. 9 in this week’s College Football Playoff committee rankings.

The Tigers started at No. 4 this year and fell to No. 10 after the loss at Notre Dame.

Clemson (10-2) vies for the ACC title on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Charlotte on ABC versus No. 23 UNC (9-3) at Bank of America Stadium.

The winner of the ACC Championship Game heads to the Orange Bowl for a Dec. 30 matchup versus a top at-large team available from the SEC or Big 10.

Playoff ranking - 11/29

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. Southern Cal

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Clemson

10. Kansas State

11. Utah

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. LSU

15. Oregon State

16. Oregon

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. South Carolina

20. Texas

21. Notre Dame

22. UCF

23. UNC

24. Miss. St

25. NC State