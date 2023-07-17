Clemson starts No. 2 in 247Sports ACC power rankings

The reigning ACC champs have a little to prove, according to one national outlet. 247Sports has Florida State atop its preseason power rankings, and Clemson follows at No. 2. "The Tigers could very well claim their eighth ACC championship in the last nine seasons in 2023. Their defense is set and should finish among the nation's best," said 247Sports' Grant Hughes. "Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin welcomes back eight starters, including the entirety of his backfield. Linebackers Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter, along with defensive lineman Tyler Davis should all be in play for ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. "However, Clemson has questions at receiver, and it may still be too early to crown Cade Klubnik as the conference's next great quarterback after an up-and-down performance in the Orange Bowl. New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley should mask some of these concerns as the offseason progresses, and Clemson could find itself atop these rankings this fall." On the Seminoles, which travel for a game to Clemson on Sept. 23: "Florida State is the favorite to bring home its first conference title since 2014 next season, an impressive return to prominence in three seasons under Mike Norvell," said Hughes. "The Seminoles return eight starters on offense, including All-ACC performers in quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and wide receiver Johnny Wilson. "Florida State returns four starters on the offensive line and added three more in the portal to further bolster the group. Nine starters are back on defense, including potential top-5 NFL Draft pick Jared Verse, who racked up 48 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss and nine sacks en route to first-team All-ACC honors last season. With improvement to its run defense, Florida State looks poised for an ACC championship and maybe its (second) College Football Playoff berth." UNC, Miami and NC State round out the Top 5. Labor Day road opener opponent Duke is No. 6 and former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott's Virginia is No. 14.

