Clemson starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis out for Furman game

Clemson released its availability list an hour and a half before kickoff of the game with Furman and there is a notable absence.

Starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis is listed as out. There is not further detail as to what kind of injury he has or the degree of it.

Davis was out there for warmups but not dressed out.

He tallied two tackles in the opener versus Georgia Tech.

Clemson also noted that freshman wide receiver Adam Randall is expected to dress and go through warmups today but is not expected to play.