Clemson starters expected out for FAU game

Offensive guard Walker Parks and defensive back Andrew Mukuba were listed as being out for the 8 p.m. kickoff with FAU (ACCN).

Mukuba was tagged as day-to-day by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney earlier this week (lower-body injury). He missed the Charleston Southern game as well after starting the Duke opener.

Parks started each of the first two games and played 123 snaps total this season.

Redshirt freshman receiver Cole Turner was listed as out for the Charleston Southern game but he didn't make the unavailable list this week. Freshman receiver Misun Kelley could also make his career debut after being sidelined in the first two games.