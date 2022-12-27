Clemson standout OL turning pro

Clemson standout OL Jordan McFadden turning pro

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden talked to the media Tuesday as he announced that he is turning pro after the Capital One Orange Bowl.

"This is the last time riding with these guys," McFadden said. "For me, I am just trying to take it all in and make the most of the opportunity."

McFadden asked if he was 100 percent about going pro.

"This will be it for me,' McFadden said. Being a place for so long, it gets hard to leave. I feel like it's time for me to move on and try my chances in the pros."

Bio from Clemson:

2022: Voted by his teammates as a permanent team captain … earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, presented to the top blocker in the ACC, Clemson’s 10th all-time selection for the award and its first since multi-time All-American Mitch Hyatt won the honor in consecutive years in 2017-18 … first-team All-ACC honoree … garnered first-team All-ACC honors from the AP and Phil Steele … second-team All-ACC selection by College Football Network … third-team All-ACC selection according to Pro Football Focus … played 69 snaps in a 31-point victory at Georgia Tech, sharing team offensive player of the game honors … played 55 snaps vs. Furman as DJ Uiagalelei set a new career high in passer rating … played 51 snaps in paving the way for 280 rushing yards and 241 passing yards vs. Louisiana Tech … played every offensive snap at No. 21 Wake Forest, powering Clemson to 559 yards in a double-overtime victory and earning ACC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week … played 69 snaps in a sack-free performance by Clemson’s offensive line vs. No. 10 NC State … played all 64 snaps at Boston College … played 68 snaps at Florida State as Clemson did not commit a turnover for the third time in four games … earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week vs. No. 14 Syracuse, playing 86 snaps as the Tigers rushed for a season-high 293 yards and leaned on the ground game to overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit in the win … surpassed the 2,500-snap mark for his career in the Syracuse game, becoming the 24th Clemson player ever to record at least 2,500 career snaps from scrimmage … played all 70 offensive snaps at Notre Dame … played 74 snaps in helping power Clemson to 248 rushing yards vs. Louisville … played 78 snaps in helping Clemson exceed 200 yards both on the ground and through the air vs. Miami (Fla.) … played 68 snaps in Clemson’s 237-yard rushing performance vs. South Carolina … played 42 snaps for a unit that held No. 24 North Carolina without a sack during Cade Klubnik’s MVP performance in the ACC Championship Game.