Wade Woodaz looks like he is not playing against Pitt
Clemson standout LB in street clothes in pregame against Pitt
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 16 11:26

Clemson standout linebacker Wade Woodaz is not expected to play against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Woodaz is in street clothes during warmups in the pregame of the ACC matchup. Since he is not dressed, he is also not stretching or doing any drills.

He has 61 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, four pass deflections, and an interception in nine games this season.

Clemson freshman linebacker Sammy Brown will likely start at linebacker and try to step up in the absence of the veteran defender.

