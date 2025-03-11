Clemson standout named to SC Football Hall of Fame

Clemson standout Jim Stuckey named to SC Football Hall of Fame

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that former Clemson defensive lineman Jim Stuckey has been named to the organization’s newest Hall of Fame class. Meet the SCFHOF Class of 2024: • Jim Stuckey (Cayce, SC / Airport High School / Clemson University / San Francisco 49ers): A Clemson legend and First-Team All-American, Stuckey was a first-round pick in the 1980 NFL Draft. His clutch fumble recovery in the NFC Championship helped propel the 49ers to their first Super Bowl title — one of two he would earn. After football, Stuckey built a thriving career in real estate while continuing to give back to his community. • Troy Brown (Barnwell, SC / Blackville-Hilda High School / Marshall University / New England Patriots): One of the most versatile and respected players in NFL history, Brown spent 15 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowl titles and being the only player in NFL history with at least 550 receptions, 250 punt returns, and an interception. His leadership and game-changing abilities earned him an induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010. • Jim Carlen (Legacy Inductee / Former South Carolina Head Coach and Athletic Director): A coaching icon, Carlen led the Gamecocks from 1975–1981, amassing 45 wins and recruiting future Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers. A two-time Southwest Conference Coach of the Year and the 1973 National Coach of the Year, his impact on South Carolina football is both historic and lasting. Carlen also coached Gamecock greats like Rick Sanford, George Rogers, and Willie Scott — the program’s first-ever first-round NFL Draft picks. • Oliver “Buddy” Pough (Orangeburg, SC / South Carolina State University): A South Carolina coaching legend, Pough is the all-time winningest coach in South Carolina State history. Over 21 seasons, he guided his teams to 146 wins, eight MEAC titles, and five HBCU Football National Championships, capping his legacy with a 2021 Celebration Bowl Championship. • Duce Staley (West Columbia, SC / Airport High School / University of South Carolina / NFL Star and Coach): A fan-favorite and standout running back for the Gamecocks, Staley enjoyed a stellar NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, earning a Super Bowl XL ring. Transitioning into coaching, Staley won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles and currently serves as the running backs coach for the Cleveland Browns. Off the field, his Catch 22 Foundation continues to uplift single mothers across the community. These five extraordinary individuals will take their rightful place in South Carolina football history during the 12th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony, set to take place on April 17, 2025, at the elegant Hotel Hartness in Greenville, SC. Joining this year’s inductees are a group of distinguished honorees: 2024 Humanitarian of the Year, Sabrina Greenlee; 2024 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner Kyle Kennard, presented by Ellison Kibler Merrill Lynch; and the 2025 Bridge Builder Excellence Award Finalists, presented by Spinx. This unforgettable evening will celebrate excellence, leadership, and the enduring spirit of South Carolina football. Celebrating Excellence Beyond the Field: In addition to the Class of 2024, the SCFHOF will recognize: • Sabrina Greenlee, 2024 Humanitarian of the Year: A powerful advocate and community leader, Greenlee’s life-changing work empowers survivors of domestic violence through her S.M.O.O.T.H. Foundation. • Kyle Kennard, 2024 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Winner: Presented by Ellison Kibler Merrill Lynch, this award honors the most outstanding collegiate football player with ties to South Carolina.