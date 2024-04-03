CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Cade Klubnik is on the Orange team in the spring game.
Cade Klubnik is on the Orange team in the spring game.

Clemson spring game Orange and White rosters released
by - 2024 Apr 3 20:21

Clemson football released the Orange and White rosters in Saturday's spring game (1 p.m./ACCNX).

At quarterback, Cade Klubnik will command an Orange roster, while Christopher Vizzina leads the White team. Trent Pearman will play for both teams.

The entire team is divided, but placement on a roster doesn't mean the player is going to see action due to players being held for various injuries. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave a picture of who's out in this story earlier on Wednesday.

Wes Goodwin will serve as head coach for the White team with Kyle Richardson calling plays on offense, while Garrett Riley will be on the other side with Mickey Conn calling plays on defense.

See the full rosters embedded below:

Players out per Swinney: Jeadyn Lukus (shoulder surgery); Cole Turner has a strained ab and isn’t ready to play; Walker Parks is back and has taken part in individual drills but won’t scrimmage; Ronan O’Connell has been able to work out but won’t play Saturday; Tyler Brown had foot surgery and won’t play (he has been running around and running routes); Troy Stellato got in 10 or so practices and that is important, but he’s had shoulder surgery and will be ready to go for summer; Jay Haynes is better but won’t go. He is recovering from hamstring; Peter Woods has mono and won’t play. He looks good and feels good, but with mono, there is a time period where you have to be smart; Vic Burley (hamstring) is out. Ricardo Jones is also out.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson spring game Orange and White rosters released
Clemson spring game Orange and White rosters released
4-star linebacker has Clemson in top schools
4-star linebacker has Clemson in top schools
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Clemson spring game preview
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Clemson spring game preview
WATCH: 2024 NFL Draft tape of Nate Wiggins
WATCH: 2024 NFL Draft tape of Nate Wiggins
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts