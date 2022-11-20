|
Clemson-South Carolina Vegas odds released
|Sunday, November 20, 2022, 2:17 PM-
Clemson (10-1) opened as just over a two-touchdown favorite hosting the rival South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4) on Saturday.
Circa Sports has the Tigers as a 16-point favorite after Clemson topped Miami 40-10 and South Carolina shocked No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Saturday.
Dabo Swinney's Tigers have won seven in a row over South Carolina after snapping a five-game losing run in 2014. This is the first game in Death Valley between the two since 2018, a 56-35 Tigers victory.
Clemson shut out the Gamecocks in Columbia last year, 30-0.
The game will kick off on a noon ABC broadcast.
