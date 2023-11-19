Clemson-South Carolina Vegas odds

Per FanDuel, Clemson (7-4) opened as a 7.5-point favorite at South Carolina (5-6) for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff (SECN).

South Carolina snapped a seven-game Clemson run in the series by topping the Tigers 31-30 last year in Death Valley after being a two-touchdown underdog.

Clemson has won three in a row with the last three home games, notching wins over ranked opponents in Notre Dame and UNC.

South Carolina has also won three in a row to sit one game away from clinching a bowl spot. The Gamecocks are 5-1 at home this season, with the one defeat coming versus Florida, 41-39.