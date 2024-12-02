Clemson-SMU ACC Championship depth charts look

The game is set for an 8 p.m. broadcast start on ABC. SMU (11-1, 8-0) is favored by 2.5 points over the Tigers (9-3, 7-1).

This week's depth chart features the return of DeMonte Capehart, but listed in a backup role to Payton Page at D-tackle. Capehart saw his first action since the Louisville game with seven snaps on Saturday versus South Carolina.

Compare the rosters below: