DeMonte Capehart is listed as a backup on the depth chart this week.
Clemson-SMU ACC Championship depth charts look
by - 2024 Dec 2 17:49

Clemson takes on SMU this Saturday in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium for an ACC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The game is set for an 8 p.m. broadcast start on ABC. SMU (11-1, 8-0) is favored by 2.5 points over the Tigers (9-3, 7-1).

This week's depth chart features the return of DeMonte Capehart, but listed in a backup role to Payton Page at D-tackle. Capehart saw his first action since the Louisville game with seven snaps on Saturday versus South Carolina.

Compare the rosters below:


