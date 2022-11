Clemson Shopping Deals for Black Friday

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Let TigerNet help you find the best deals on Clemson gifts for Black Friday week! We have scoured the internet to bring you our favorite products and deals.

As a bonus, you will be helping support TigerNet with your purchase!

*** Fanatics is having a killer sale right now (UP TO 65% OFF) that ends at MIDNIGHT FRIDAY - USE CODE DECOR ***

Clemson Tiger Fire Pit

Clemson Tigers 7' Inflatable Santa

Clemson Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 39

Clemson Leather Tri-Fold Wallet

Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Long Sleeve Hoodie Top - Arctic Camo

Clemson Graduate Full-Snap Jacket

Clemson LED Cornhole Board Set

Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe - Orange

Clemson team-issued Nike Vapor Gloves

Clemson Apple Watch Band

The Tiger Clemson Tigers Mascot Bighead Bobblehead by FOCO

Check out 1000s of more Clemson items on sale