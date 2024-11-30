CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson will face SMU on Saturday in Charlotte for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Clemson will face SMU on Saturday in Charlotte for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
by - 2024 Nov 30 19:08

Not done yet.

Saturday's disappointment in Death Valley led into a Playoff hope still alive over the course of the day thanks to action in another Upstate region.

Syracuse upset No. 6 Miami, 42-38, at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday evening to send the Tigers (9-3, 7-1) to the ACC Championship Game next Saturday to face conference-unbeaten SMU (11-1, 8-0).

The winner is set to play in the College Football Playoff, although with the Tigers' 17-14 loss to South Carolina on Saturday -- Clemson is not guaranteed to earn a bye and could have to travel for the first round of the CFP (have to be one of the top-four ranked conference champions for a bye). The next CFP rankings will come out on Tuesday.

The game is set for an 8 p.m. start on ABC.

The new league teammates have never played on the gridiron.

SMU was picked to finish seventh preseason, while the Tigers were pegged to finish runner-up to conference cellar-dweller Florida State.

It is a tenth ACC Championship Game appearance for the Tigers.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 69) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Jedi Kermit®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 big monk
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Rickrolled
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 jeffro74
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 tdqtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 swampdonkey®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Ucel74
spacer Re: As ACC Champion , I don't think so***
 tiger38®
spacer Notre Dame cant be higher than 6.***
 ClemsonPoker489®
spacer Re: Notre Dame cant be higher than 6.***
 amc12345
spacer Re: Notre Dame cant be higher than 6.***
 NJ Tiger90
spacer Yeah, the Cheezit Bowl would be so much better
 Tiger95
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 clivesmith
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Medearis
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 fleacircustrainer®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 ddclemson
spacer ACC must have been atrocious this year
 Chemist08
spacer Re: ACC must have been atrocious this year
 leftie
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 bailepl
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 JVNOTO
spacer This will be a great test of
 ClemsonPoker489®
spacer Re: This will be a great test of
 leftie
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 viztiz
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Pabst
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Bsundt
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 HannahMontana
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Boskeet
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 JD404
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Jtigger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 MaukaTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Coren77®
spacer I knew we were just looking ahead to SMU
 TS_Tiger
spacer Re: I knew we were just looking ahead to SMU
 CaseyKasey®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Thoughtful
spacer This is a nice way to end the day.
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 WarDaddy17®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 clemsonguy02
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 TigerDadfromNJ
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Dmorris29127
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 cugrad80
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 TigerPV
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 ClemsonFan322
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Tigerdrafted
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 alfredtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 OrangemenBills
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 CASDM9901
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Mogambu
spacer Nothing will change now!***
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: WTH is wrong with some of you.....
 86Orange®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 classy paws
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 TNTiger17
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 mrn65
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Boskeet
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 clivesmith
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 Badcat®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 leftie
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 ddraines
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 CUALUM75
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 CUALUM75
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 goodgentnsc
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
 TigerzzRoar®
Read all 69 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
