Clemson safety announces retirement from football

Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announces retirement from football

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announced that he is walking away from football on Wednesday.

Zanders missed the majority of last season after a shoulder injury suffered in the opener versus Georgia and played through a shoulder injury in the season prior.

"After battling three shoulder injuries in the span of a year...I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from playing the game I love," Zanders said in a social media statement. "While I've worked hard with trainers and doctors to return to the field, I just do not believe I am physically able to be the kind of player I have always prided myself on being. Though I am disappointed I will not play football again, I leave the game with no regrets. I am proud I got to play beside so many great teammates and for so many great coaches. Even as I enter my next chapter, I am proud that my journey and my life story include the opportunity to have played football at Clemson.

"I am thankful to every coach who has ever poured their time and energy into me from youth football to Crest High School to here at Clemson. I am thankful to every teammate I've had the chance to play with. I am thankful to all the doctors and trainers that have cared for me. I am thankful to the best fans in college football for the chance to run down the hill and play in front of them in Death Valley. Bust most of all, I'm thankful for my family and God's blessings of their love and support no matter what challenges we face.

"I've given everything I've had to the program, and I'll give everything I have to support my brothers on the team in a new way while I work on finishing my degree. Coach Swinney always says committing to Clemson is a lifetime decision, and even away from the field, I will be a Clemson Tiger for life."

Zanders was set to enter the 2022 season credited with 57 tackles (5.0 for loss), 3.0 sacks and four pass breakups in 511 defensive snaps over 25 games (10 starts).