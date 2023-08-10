Clemson safety named to Thorpe Award watch list

Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba named to Thorpe Award watch list

Press Release by

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association announced today that safety Andrew Mukuba has been named as one of 35 members on the 2023 watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back. Mukuba enters 2023 credited with 104 tackles (2.5 for loss), a sack, 13 pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery in 1,156 snaps over 25 games (21 starts). Mukuba played through multiple injuries last season, but in his Clemson debut year, he was a Freshman All-American selection by the Maxwell Football Club, FWAA, 247Sports, The Athletic, PFF and On3 Sports, as well as the ACC defensive rookie of the year. The preseason watch list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players based on previous performance in NCAA Division I college football and preseason All-America lists. This list is not final, and players who have outstanding seasons may be added to the semifinalists and finalists lists as the season progresses. 2023 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List Micah Abraham, Marshall, Sr. Yam Banks, South Alabama, Jr. Cole Bishop, Utah, Jr. Cobee Bryant, Kansas, Jr. Calen Bullock, USC, Jr. Denzel Burke, Ohio State, Jr. Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State, Jr. Cooper DeJean, Iowa, Jr. Tra Fluellen, Middle Tennessee, Sr. Marcus Fuqua, Buffalo, Sr. Jack Howell, Colorado State, Jr. Will Johnson, Michigan, So. Kamren Kinchens, Miami (FL), Jr. Kalen King, Penn State, Jr. Ike Larsen, Utah State, So. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, Jr. Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo, Jr. Jarius Monroe, Tulane, Sr. Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame, So. Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, Jr. Josh Newton, TCU, Sr. Tyler Nubin, Minnesota, Sr. Lathan Ransom, Ohio State, Sr. Demani Richardson, Texas A&M, Sr. Willie Roberts, Louisiana Tech, Sr. Teldrick Ross, Middle Tennessee, Sr. Kobe Savage, Kansas State, Sr. Jay Stanley, Southern Miss, Sr. Malaki Starks, Georgia, So. Reddy Steward, Troy, Sr. Cameron Stone, Hawaii, Sr. Upton Stout, Western Kentucky, So. TJ Tampa, Iowa State, Sr. Trey Taylor, Air Force, Sr. Aydan White, NC State, Jr. By Conference AAC (1), ACC (4), Big Ten (6), Big 12 (4), C-USA (4), Independent (1), MAC (2), MW (4), PAC-12 (2), SEC (3), Sun Belt (4) The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

