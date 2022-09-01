Clemson rounds out top-5 in 2022 'Team Talent Composite' rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson boasts a talented roster as a Playoff contender this season, but 247Sports did find a fairly significant gap between some teams at the top this season.

Alabama leads the way with their most talented roster yet according to the site, ahead of Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M and then Clemson.

"Dabo Swinney handles roster management different than any other head coach in college football, especially regarding his view on transfers. And it’s largely working," 247Sports' Chris Hummer writes "The Tigers sit within the top five of these rankings for the third straight year thanks to continued recruiting success. In fact, Clemson’s average player rating (91.1) is the second-highest for the program in Team Talent Composite history behind only the 2021 roster.

"However, it’s worth noting that the gap between Clemson and those like Alabama is widening. The Tide had an 2.3-point player average ranking advantage over the Tigers when Clemson won the 2018 national title. That difference has grown to 3.3 in 2022. Part of that is a historic Tide roster. But it’s also worth mentioning Alabama’s loading up in the portal with former elite prospects like Eli Ricks and Jermaine Burton. Clemson, for its part, is occasionally losing talented depth to the portal."

Clemson has 51 4-star or higher rated prospects on the roster compared to 73 for Alabama, 67 for Georgia, 65 for Ohio State and 56 for Texas A&M.

Notre Dame is the most talented team on Clemson's schedule at No. 10, with 51 4-star or higher rated players on the roster, while Miami is 13th (45), Florida State is 18th (29), South Carolina is 20th (24) and Georgia Tech is 30th (17).