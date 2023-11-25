Clemson releases travel roster for South Carolina game

Antonio Williams did not make the travel roster (toe) after his status was up in the air according to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. As expected, Beaux Collins was also not on it (foot).

Players on last week's unavailable list are also out this week with safety Jalyn Phillips and cornerback Jeadyn Lukus.

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite for the matchup.

The game will be televised on SEC Network.

