Clemson releases travel roster for BC primetime game
by - 2022 Oct 8, Sat 18:06

Clemson released its travel roster shortly before kickoff on Saturday at Boston College, and once again, there are some notable names out of the mix for the Tigers.

Xavier Thomas is making his much-anticipated return to the roster from a foot injury, however. He is set to make his season debut.

Among regular contributors this season, safeties Tyler Venables and and RJ Mickens and fellow defensive back Sheridan Jones did not travel with the team.

On the offensive side, Kobe Pace is out at running back.

Bryan Bresee was already announced as out for the game this week.

After being out the last two weeks, defensive back Malcolm Greene is also on the travel roster.

Check out the full roster below:


