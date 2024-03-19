Clemson releases statement on lawsuit filed against ACC

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson filed a lawsuit against the ACC for a judgment on multiple key contract issues. The school released a statement on the matter on Tuesday afternoon: "Today, Clemson University filed a lawsuit in Pickens County, South Carolina, against the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). In this litigation, Clemson seeks confirmation of the plain language found in the Grant of Rights agreements and the related media agreements between the ACC and ESPN – that these agreements, when read together, plainly state that Clemson controls its media rights for games played if it is no longer a member of the ACC. Clemson also seeks a ruling regarding the unenforceability of the severe penalty the ACC is seeking to impose upon exiting members and confirmation that it does not owe a fiduciary duty to the conference as alleged by the ACC. "The ACC’s position regarding the Grant of Rights, the exit penalty, and obligations owed by members to the conference, as detailed in its public statements and other court filings, leaves Clemson with no choice but to move forward with this lawsuit. "Clemson has not given notice that it is exiting the ACC and remains a member of the conference."

