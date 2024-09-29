Clemson releases statement on decision to host game against Stanford

Most of the local community was without power, and some on social media had mixed feelings about Clemson playing the game against Stanford.

Clemson released a statement on their decision to play the game.

"The decision to host Saturday's game came after a detailed evaluation of the impacts of the storm, with a primary focus on the ability to safely host our opponents and fans on campus.

"The City of Clemson and Clemson University officials, as well as first responders across the State, have worked tirelessly in their recovery efforts thus far. We look forward to aiding in the community efforts for recovery."

Clemson University announced that they will open Littlejohn Coliseum and the Snow Family Outdoor Fitness Center on Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM for community members and city residents after Hurricane Helene.

The Hendricks Center will also be open from 11 AM until 11 PM. It is a cool space where you can recharge your phone and access public Wi-Fi.

Littlejohn will have six showers, power stations, some ice and limited food and drink options at concession stands.

Snow Fitness Center will have four showers available.

The Central Clemson Recreational Center will also be open on Sunday from 1 pm to 6 pm for members or residents of Central of the City of Clemson to take a shower or charge their phones if needed.