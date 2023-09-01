|
Clemson releases statement on ACC expansion
The ACC Board of Directors voted on Friday to formally add the University of California (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU), and Stanford University to the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Clemson was one of the reported 'no votes' on the conference expansion along with Florida State and North Carolina. The university released a statement shortly after the expansion news was official: "Clemson's leadership has been aligned and consistent throughout this process, and continues to position our University for long-term success. "We respect the conference membership's decision and welcome the University of California-Berkeley, Southern Methodist and Stanford University to the ACC." University statement on ACC Expansion:
