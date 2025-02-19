Clemson receiver ranked among college football's best

Clemson receiver Bryant Wesco ranked among college football's best

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson landed one of its talented receivers on a Top 10 list for the sport in 2025. Bryant Wesco was ranked as the No. 7 receiver in college football by PFF. "The final rising sophomore on this list, Wesco helps form one of the nation’s best trios next year alongside Antonio Williams and fellow sophomore T.J. Moore, both of whom had compelling cases to also be ranked here," PFF's Max Chadwick said. "Wesco’s 707 receiving yards in 2024 trailed only Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams among true freshmen wideouts, while his 2.21 yards per route run ranked fifth and led the Tigers. He showed off his upside most in Clemson’s ACC Championship win over SMU, against whom he caught eight passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns."

Wesco posted the highest overall PFF grade for a freshman Clemson receiver (70.8) since the spectacular Justyn Ross debut campaign in 2018 (91.4).

He averaged 17.2 yards per catch with only two drops in 74 targets his way.

Fellow freshman T.J. Moore made an impact as well and graded a 67.9 on PFF, with 14.4 yards per catch, the same amount of touchdown catches as Wesco (5) and five drops in 71 targets. He finished his season with nine catches for 116 yards and a score in the Playoff game at Texas.

The aforementioned Smith at Ohio State tops the ranking, and none of the other nine outside of Wesco land on Clemson's regular-season schedule (or reside in the ACC with KC Concepcion moving on from NC State to Texas A&M).

