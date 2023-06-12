Clemson RB ranked Top 5 in college football

Clemson RB Will Shipley ranked Top 5 in college football

TigerNet Staff by

College Football Network ranked the top running back from each FBS program and Clemson's representative is quite far up the list. Will Shipley earned the nod for No. 5 overall in the game, but that doesn't mean the other half of Clemson's powerful backfield duo was ignored. "There is some debate regarding the best running back on Clemson’s current roster, with Phil Mafah also being considered. However, Will Shipley, a former five-star recruit and top-ranked all-purpose back of the 2021 recruiting class, not only stands as the best Clemson back but also ranks among the top college running backs in the nation," College Football Network's Oliver Hodgkinson said. "In his second season as Clemson’s RB1, Shipley surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, averaged a career-high 5.6 yards per carry, and recorded 15 rushing touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the most productive players in college football. "Standing at 5’11” and weighing 205 pounds, Shipley possesses the speed and vision to wreak havoc on defenses, consistently delivering big plays. He converted an impressive 18.09% of his carries into gains of 10 or more yards, placing him among the nation’s leaders. "Moreover, Shipley’s physicality, athleticism, and ability to effortlessly execute hurdles make him a versatile threat. He excels as a pass-catcher and is also involved in kick returns, accumulating an average of 124.9 all-purpose yards in 2022." He is the top-rated back in the ACC as well, just ahead of FSU's Trey Benson, who ranked sixth overall. More Clemson 2023 opponents checked in at No. 14 (Notre Dame's Audric Estime) and No. 23 (Duke's Jaquez Moore) within the Top 50. The rest of the Top 5 was Penn State's Nicholas Singleton leading the way, followed by Bucky Irving of Oregon, Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss and Raheim Sanders of Arkansas. Earlier this month, Cade Klubnik ranked 52nd overall and fourth-best among ACC QBs for the site. "With just one start under his belt and only two games of full-time action, it’s clear that Klubnik is indeed the future for Clemson," Cam Mellor said. "He has a power to his throw that not many possess. As his high school tape indicated, Klubnik is also a dominant athlete, and he uses his athleticism to buy time as he scans downfield. "He can hit anywhere on the field with the flick of a wrist and will be one of the most influential players at the position over the next few seasons."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest