Clemson RB named Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist

Clemson RB Will Shipley named Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist

Press Release by

The Wuerffel Foundation announced today that running back Will Shipley has been named as one of eight semifinalists for the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy, presented annually in recognition of community service. In addition to being a frequent community servant in the Upstate through Clemson’s P.A.W. Journey initiative, Shipley has donated both time and money to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. Last year, he and former Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry also donated five figures to create the 1 CLEM5ON endowment to benefit Clemson University’s Harvey and Lucinda Gantt Multicultural Center and Clemson Athletics’ “Hear Her Roar” campaign. The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida who pivoted his success on the football field into a lifetime of service. The Wuerffel Trophy embodies Danny’s commitment to being a humanitarian, while honoring student-athletes who serve others and make a positive impact on society. The 2023 Wuerffel Trophy semifinalists listed alphabetically by university: Matthew Cindric, California, Senior, Offensive Line Will Shipley, Clemson, Junior, Running Back Ja'Mion Franklin, Duke, Graduate Student, Defensive Tackle Derek Wingo, Florida, Junior, Linebacker Ladd McConkey, Georgia, Junior, Wide Receiver Blake Corum, Michigan, Senior, Running Back JD Bertrand, Notre Dame, Senior, Linebacker Zach Frazier, West Virginia, Junior, Center Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy were made by the respective universities’ Sports Information Departments. Matthew Cindric, a senior offensive lineman from California, is the only repeat semi-finalist from 2022. Finalists will be announced on November 28th. The formal announcement of the 2023 recipient is scheduled to be made on December 8th during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN, and the presentation of the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy will take place February 17, 2024, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA. “These semifinalists are an amazing group of student athletes. They impact their colleges, local communities and beyond—an inspiring group of young men,” said Wuerffel. The Wuerffel Trophy’s prestigious team of national voters includes, Tim Brando (FOX Sports Broadcaster, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame), Tom Brassell (Retired Wuerffel Trophy Executive Director, All Sports Association Hall of Fame), Dale Brown (College Basketball Hall of Fame Coach), Mack Brown (College Football Hall of Fame Coach), Rodney Bullard (VP Community Affairs, Chick-fil-A®/Executive Director, Chick-fil-A® Foundation), Rob Casciola (Executive Director, Retired, National Football Foundation), Bill Curry (College Football Coach/NFL Player), Rece Davis (ESPN), Mike Ditka (College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame), Mike Gottfried (ESPN Analyst, NCAA football coach), Archie Griffin (1974 & 1975 Heisman Trophy recipient and College Football Hall of Fame), Steve Hatchell (President/CEO of the National Football Foundation), John Huarte (1964 Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Fame), John Humenik (Executive Director, Retired, College Sports Information Directors of America), Kevin Negandhi (ESPN SportsCenter Anchor), Steve Owens (1969 Heisman Trophy winner), Holly Rowe (ESPN), Laura Rutledge (ESPN & SEC Network), Matthew Sign (COO of the National Football Foundation), Steve Spurrier (1969 Heisman Trophy Winner/College Football Hall of Fame player & coach), Maria Taylor (NBC Sports), Marcellus Wiley (former NFL All-Pro, sports broadcaster and entrepreneur), Ben Wuerffel (Financial Advisor, Capital Analysts of Jacksonville), and Don Yaeger (American Sports Journalist/New York Times Bestselling Author). ​Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons of Florida State University was the 2022 recipient of the Wuerffel Trophy. Like Gibbons, the 2023 recipient will be invited to join Wuerffel in New York City to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremonies, including the press conference, televised announcement show, and gala. Past recipients of the Wuerffel Trophy include Rudy Niswanger – LSU – 2005; Joel Penton – Ohio State – 2006; Paul Smith – Tulsa – 2007; Tim Tebow – Florida – 2008; Tim Hiller – Western Michigan – 2009; Sam Acho – Texas – 2010; Barrett Jones – Alabama – 2011; Matt Barkley – USC – 2012; Gabe Ikard – Oklahoma – 2013; Deterrian Shackelford – Ole Miss – 2014; Ty Darlington – Oklahoma – 2015; Trevor Knight – Texas A&M – 2016; Courtney Love – Kentucky - 2017; Drue Tranquill – Notre Dame – 2018; Jon Wassink – Western Michigan – 2019; Teton Saltes – New Mexico – 2020; Isaiah Sanders – Stanford– 2021 and Dillan Gibbons – Florida State – 2022.