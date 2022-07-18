Clemson RB named to watch list for nation's most outstanding player

Clemson RB Will Shipley named to watch list for nation's most outstanding player

TigerNet Staff by

The Maxwell Football Club announced Monday that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named as one of 85 candidates on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

The former 5-star prospect rushed 149 times for 739 yards (5.0 avg.) with 11 touchdowns, caught 16 passes for 116 yards, averaged 27.1 yards on 14 kickoff returns and threw a two-yard touchdown pass in 378 snaps over 10 games (five starts) last season.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

The Maxwell Award watch list incorporates a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, led by 2021 winner Bryce Young (Alabama). Young is joined by 7 additional returning semifinalists, Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Tanner Mordecai (SMU), Sean Tucker (Syracuse), Bijan Robinson (Texas), Brennen Armstrong (Virginia) and Sam Hartman (Wake Forest). The full list consists of 85 players with Ohio State having 3 candidates and an additional 14 schools having two players represented.

The Maxwell Football Club partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF), XOS and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, and several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine. XOS provides the Maxwell Club selection committee with access to game footage from all FBS colleges.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2022, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2022. The winners of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8, 2022. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, NJ on March 10, 2023.