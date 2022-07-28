Clemson RB named to another preseason watch list

|
Clemson RB Will Shipley named to another preseason watch list
|2022 Jul 28, Thu 13:06-
Louisville, Ky. — July 28, 2022 — The Louisville Sports Commission today named 52 multi-talented college football players to the 2022 Watch List for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse.
Now in its 13th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in the memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2023.
More information about the Award can be found at www.paulhornungaward.com.
Players on the 2022 Watch List represent 52 teams from all 10 football conferences and three independents that are part of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. The Big Ten leads the conferences with eight players on the Watch List, the Big 12 and the AAC each have seven, the MAC has six, the SEC and the ACC have four, the Pac 12 has three and the Sun Belt has two. Independents Army, Liberty and Notre Dame each have one player on the list.
The Paul Hornung Award has created an impressive legacy in 12 years including seven winners who were first round NFL draft picks – Tavon Austin, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Jabrill Peppers, DeVonta Smith and Shaq Thompson. Houston speedster Marcus Jones won the Award in 2021 as a defensive back who returned kickoffs and punts and saw spot duty on offense. Jones was drafted by the New England Patriots.
In 2021, the 52 players on this season’s Watch List accounted for more than 25,000 total yards in total offense and 215 touchdowns rushing, receiving and 16 returning kickoffs and five punts. On defense, the player combined for 325 tackles, six interceptions and one safety.
“Paul Hornung’s approach to playing football at Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers was to take on any assignment in order to help his team win games,” said Karl Schmitt Jr., president & CEO of the Louisville Sports Commission, owners and operators of the Award. “We created this award as a way to reward college players who selflessly take on the burden of playing multiple positions and exceling at a high level. In addition, we are pleased to introduce new generations of players to the legacy of Hornung, recognized as one of the most versatile players in the history of college and pro football.”
Hornung, who passed away in his hometown at age 84 on Nov. 13, 2020, played every position in the offensive backfield during his career with the Irish in the 1950s and also played defensive safety, punted, placekicked and returned kickoffs. He was named All-America at quarterback as a senior and won the Heisman Trophy in 1956, then was the first player selected in the NFL draft, going to Green Bay. He earned NFL MVP honors for the Packers in 1961 as a triple-threat halfback and placekicker by setting a single-season NFL scoring record that stood for 46 years. He is a member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, and Vince Lombardi once called him, "The most versatile man ever to play the game."
The 2022 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of statistics, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations heading into the 2022 season. In addition to the Watch List, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances during the regular season meet the Award’s criteria. Players from both the Watch List and the Honor Roll are eligible to win the Award.
2022 Watch List Selections
Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Rasheen Ali, Marshall
Kazmeir Allen, UCLA
Amad Anderson, Temple
Brian Battie, USF
Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB
Jordan Byrd, San Diego State
Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte
Stefan Cobbs, Boise State
Jack Colletto, Oregon State
Ron Cook Jr., Buffalo
Blake Corum, Michigan
Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers
Derius Davis, TCU
Demario Douglas, Liberty
Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Maquel Haywood, Navy
Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane
D'Shawn Jamison, Texas
Charlie Jones, Purdue
Malik Knowles, Kansas State
Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee
Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas
Jo'Quavious Marks, Mississippi State
Devin Maddox, Toledo
DJ Matthews Jr., Indiana
Bryan Massey, SMU
Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
Ryan Montgomery, Cincinnati
Taylor Morin, Wake Forest
Ryan O'Keefe, UCF
Trey Palmer, Nebraska
Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
Myles Price, Texas Tech
Jayden Reed, Michigan State
Nikko Remigio, Fresno State
Brenden Rice, Southern Cal
Tyrell Robinson, Army
Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois
Will Shipley, Clemson
Tarheeb Still, Maryland
Jaylen Stinson, Duke
Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State
Titus Swen, Wyoming
Milan Tucker, Appalachian State
Sean Tyler, Western Michigan
Chris Tyree, Notre Dame
Jalen Walker, Miami (OH)
Luke Wysong, New Mexico
The Louisville Sports Commission successfully launched the Paul Hornung Award in 2010 to honor its namesake and native son, and to promote outstanding performances by versatile college football players who often go unnoticed. Each week during the regular season, a panel of college football experts selects players for the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll based on performance. A national selection committee comprised of 17 sports journalists and former NFL stars votes for the Hornung Award finalists and the winner, with fan voting powered by Texas Roadhouse comprising the 18th vote. Regional accounting firm Dean Dorton independently tabulates all votes. For more information, visit www.paulhornungaward.com. Fans also can follow online on Twitter (@hornungaward) and Become a Fan on Facebook.