Clemson RB named to another preseason watch list

Clemson RB Will Shipley named to another preseason watch list

Press Release by

Louisville, Ky. — July 28, 2022 — The Louisville Sports Commission today named 52 multi-talented college football players to the 2022 Watch List for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse.

Now in its 13th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in the memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2023.

More information about the Award can be found at www.paulhornungaward.com.

Players on the 2022 Watch List represent 52 teams from all 10 football conferences and three independents that are part of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. The Big Ten leads the conferences with eight players on the Watch List, the Big 12 and the AAC each have seven, the MAC has six, the SEC and the ACC have four, the Pac 12 has three and the Sun Belt has two. Independents Army, Liberty and Notre Dame each have one player on the list.

The Paul Hornung Award has created an impressive legacy in 12 years including seven winners who were first round NFL draft picks – Tavon Austin, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Jabrill Peppers, DeVonta Smith and Shaq Thompson. Houston speedster Marcus Jones won the Award in 2021 as a defensive back who returned kickoffs and punts and saw spot duty on offense. Jones was drafted by the New England Patriots.

In 2021, the 52 players on this season’s Watch List accounted for more than 25,000 total yards in total offense and 215 touchdowns rushing, receiving and 16 returning kickoffs and five punts. On defense, the player combined for 325 tackles, six interceptions and one safety.

“Paul Hornung’s approach to playing football at Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers was to take on any assignment in order to help his team win games,” said Karl Schmitt Jr., president & CEO of the Louisville Sports Commission, owners and operators of the Award. “We created this award as a way to reward college players who selflessly take on the burden of playing multiple positions and exceling at a high level. In addition, we are pleased to introduce new generations of players to the legacy of Hornung, recognized as one of the most versatile players in the history of college and pro football.”

Hornung, who passed away in his hometown at age 84 on Nov. 13, 2020, played every position in the offensive backfield during his career with the Irish in the 1950s and also played defensive safety, punted, placekicked and returned kickoffs. He was named All-America at quarterback as a senior and won the Heisman Trophy in 1956, then was the first player selected in the NFL draft, going to Green Bay. He earned NFL MVP honors for the Packers in 1961 as a triple-threat halfback and placekicker by setting a single-season NFL scoring record that stood for 46 years. He is a member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, and Vince Lombardi once called him, "The most versatile man ever to play the game."

The 2022 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of statistics, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations heading into the 2022 season. In addition to the Watch List, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances during the regular season meet the Award’s criteria. Players from both the Watch List and the Honor Roll are eligible to win the Award.

2022 Watch List Selections

Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Rasheen Ali, Marshall

Kazmeir Allen, UCLA

Amad Anderson, Temple

Brian Battie, USF

Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB

Jordan Byrd, San Diego State

Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte

Stefan Cobbs, Boise State

Jack Colletto, Oregon State

Ron Cook Jr., Buffalo

Blake Corum, Michigan

Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers

Derius Davis, TCU

Demario Douglas, Liberty

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Maquel Haywood, Navy

Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane

D'Shawn Jamison, Texas

Charlie Jones, Purdue

Malik Knowles, Kansas State

Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

Jo'Quavious Marks, Mississippi State

Devin Maddox, Toledo

DJ Matthews Jr., Indiana

Bryan Massey, SMU

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Ryan Montgomery, Cincinnati

Taylor Morin, Wake Forest

Ryan O'Keefe, UCF

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

Myles Price, Texas Tech

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Nikko Remigio, Fresno State

Brenden Rice, Southern Cal

Tyrell Robinson, Army

Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois

Will Shipley, Clemson

Tarheeb Still, Maryland

Jaylen Stinson, Duke

Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State

Titus Swen, Wyoming

Milan Tucker, Appalachian State

Sean Tyler, Western Michigan

Chris Tyree, Notre Dame

Jalen Walker, Miami (OH)

Luke Wysong, New Mexico

The Louisville Sports Commission successfully launched the Paul Hornung Award in 2010 to honor its namesake and native son, and to promote outstanding performances by versatile college football players who often go unnoticed. Each week during the regular season, a panel of college football experts selects players for the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll based on performance. A national selection committee comprised of 17 sports journalists and former NFL stars votes for the Hornung Award finalists and the winner, with fan voting powered by Texas Roadhouse comprising the 18th vote. Regional accounting firm Dean Dorton independently tabulates all votes. For more information, visit www.paulhornungaward.com. Fans also can follow online on Twitter (@hornungaward) and Become a Fan on Facebook.