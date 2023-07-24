Clemson RB named ACC's dark-horse Heisman candidate

Clemson RB Will Shipley named ACC's dark-horse Heisman candidate

Pro Football Focus analyzed the leading dark-horse candidate in each Power 5 conference, and for the ACC, it's Clemson running back Will Shipley. "The only non-quarterback on this list, Shipley is by far Clemson's best offensive weapon and is going to be featured even more in the offense in 2023. His team is arguably the best in the ACC and should be in playoff contention come December," said PFF's Mitch Kaiser. "The Tigers hired Garrett Riley from TCU to be their new offensive coordinator, and Shipley is poised to benefit most from the change, as he’s likely to see more touches. Last year, he finished with a 78.5 PFF grade behind nearly 1,200 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, plus 37 receptions for 237 yards. An improved offensive line will also help Shipley's production "A season of 2,000 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns is not out of reach for Shipley. That would give him a strong Heisman case, especially if Clemson wins the ACC and makes the College Football Playoff." According to VegasInsider.com, Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik has the best Heisman odds currently for the Tigers (+1400), at fifth-best nationally on average and neck-and-neck with fellow conference QBs Jordan Travis (FSU; as good as +1200 and listed +1600 in another spot) and Drake Maye (UNC; as good as +1400 and high as +1800). Shipley is given as good as +6000 odds for the Heisman race. Also of note from the PFF Power 5 dark-horse list is TCU QB Chandler Morris, who is the son of former offensive coordinator and soon-to-be Clemson analyst Chad Morris. Chandler received a Clemson offer in June 2018 and went to Oklahoma before transferring to TCU.

