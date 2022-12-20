Clemson RB Will Shipley named Academic All-American

Clemson running back Will Shipley was named Tuesday as part of the 2022 Academic All-America football teams selected by the College Sports Communicators. Shipley becomes the first Clemson running back ever to be named as an Academic All-American.

With his second-team Academic All-America selection, Shipley becomes the 14th different Clemson player to have contributed to 19 combined all-time Academic All-America honors. He becomes Clemson’s first Academic All-American at any position since center Dalton Freeman in 2012.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS

1956: Charlie Bussey, QB

1957: Harvey White, QB

1959: Lou Cordileone, OT

1971: Don Kelley, DB; Ben Anderson, DB

1977: Steve Fuller, QB

1978: Steve Fuller, QB

1984: Mike Eppley, QB

1991: Bruce Bratton, OT

1994: Ed Glenn, TE

1995: Andye McCrorey, LB

1999: Kyle Young, C; Chad Carson, LB

2000: Kyle Young, C; Chad Carson, LB

2001: Kyle Young, C; Chad Carson, LB

2012: Dalton Freeman, C

2022: Will Shipley, RB

AUSTIN, Texas | Four talented student-athletes on the field and in the classroom – University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha, Ripon College running back Cormac Madigan and Morningside University running back Ryan Cole – highlight the 2022 Academic All-America® football teams selected by the College Sports Communicators.

Levis (Division I), Matocha (Division II), Madigan (Division III) and Cole (NAIA) have been named the Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year award winner for their respective divisions.

Division I

Levis led Kentucky to a 7-5 record and a bowl game – the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Iowa Dec. 31 - this fall. He has completed 65.4 percent (185-of-283) of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games. The native of Madison, Connecticut, has three 300-yard passing games this season and directed the Wildcats to wins over two nationally ranked opponents. He graduated from Penn State’s Smeal College of Business in May 2021 after just three years with a degree in finance and is currently on track to graduate this month with a master’s degree in finance from UK’s prestigious Gatton School of Business and Economics.

Twenty-one of the 51 members of the Academic All-America® Division I football teams boast a perfect 4.0 grade-point average in their undergraduate work or graduate school. The 26 members on the first team have an average GPA of 3.88, with both teams holding a collective average GPA of 3.86.

Thirteen student-athletes are repeat selections on the Academic All-America® Division I football teams: Paxton Brooks (University of Tennessee), Anders Carlson (Auburn University), Jake Chisholm (University of Dayton), Patrick Fields (Stanford University), Nick Figueroa (University of Southern California), Dalton Godfrey (University of South Dakota), Ryan Greenhagen (Fordham University), Robby Hauck (University of Montana), Juwuan Jones (Western Kentucky University), Austin Stidham (Troy University), Justin Szuba (Monmouth University), Austin Williams (Mississippi State University) and Reece Winkelman (South Dakota State University).

FIRST TEAM

Pos. Name School Yr. GPA Major

QB Will Levis University of Kentucky Gr. 4.00/4.00 Finance

RB Aidan Borguet Harvard University Sr. 3.78 Government

RB Jake Chisholm (1, &, $) University of Dayton Sr. 3.98 Pre-Medicine

WR Jake Bobo UCLA Gr. 3.54/3.86 Economics (UG) / Transformative Coaching & Leadership (G)

WR Austin Williams (1, &) Mississippi State University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Business Admin. (UG) / MBA / Workforce Ed. Leadership (G)

TE Brock Bowers University of Georgia So. 3.59 Finance

OL Connor Bishop United States Military Academy Sr. 3.97 Business Management

OL Ahofitu Maka The University of Texas at San Antonio Gr. 3.78 Cyber Security

OL Princeton Pines Tulane University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Health & Wellness

OL Walter Rouse Stanford University Sr. 3.51 Biomechanical Engineering

OL Austin Stidham (2, *) Troy University Gr. 3.92/4.00 Biology / Biomedical Sciences (UG) / Education (G)

K Anders Carlson (1, &) Auburn University Gr. 3.92/4.00 Professional Flight Management

DL Nick Figueroa (2) University of Southern California Gr. 3.76/3.63 Real Estate Development (UG) / Finance (G)

DL Oso Ifesinachukwu Yale University Sr. 3.67 Biomedical Engineering

DL Truman Jones Harvard University Sr. 3.61 Biomedical Engineering

DL Reece Winkelman (1) South Dakota State University Gr. 3.87/3.92 Sociology (UG) / Business Economics (G)

LB Dillon Doyle Baylor University Gr. 3.97/3.97 MBA

LB Ryan Greenhagen (2, *) Fordham University Gr. 3.83/3.96 Business Administration (UG) / Business Analytics (G)

LB Spencer Jorgensen Stanford University Sr. 4.00 Symbolic Systems

LB Zeke Vandenburgh Illinois State University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Exercise Science (UG) / Sport Management (G)

DB Sean-Thomas Faulkner University of North Texas Gr. 4.00/4.00 MBA

DB Patrick Fields (*) Stanford University Gr. 3.81/3.62 Economics (UG) / Mgmt. Science & Engineering (G)

DB Robby Hauck (2, &) University of Montana Gr. 3.95/3.92 Business Admin. / Mgmt. Information Systems (UG) / MBA (G)

DB Kendall Williamson Stanford University Gr. 3.81/4.00 Product Design (UG) / Sociology (G)

P Kyle Ostendorp University of Arizona Gr. 4.00 Aerospace Engineering

ST Dalton Godfrey (2) University of South Dakota Gr. 4.00/4.00 Business Administration

SECOND TEAM

Pos. Name School Yr. GPA Major

QB Jalon Daniels University of Kansas Jr. 3.51 Sport Management

QB Kurtis Rourke Ohio University Sr. 3.76 Communication Studies

RB Peter Oliver College of the Holy Cross Sr. 3.95 Chemistry / Spanish

RB Will Shipley Clemson University So. 4.00 Management

WR Emeka Egbuka The Ohio State University So. 3.57 Accounting

WR Sam Wiglusz Ohio University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Management

TE Jacob Garrett Southern Illinois University Gr. 3.99/3.92 Business (UG) / MBA (G)

OL Earl Bostick Jr. University of Kansas Gr. 3.88/3.88 Business Administration (UG) / MBA (G)

OL Kanan Ray Tulane University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Sport Studies

OL John Michael Schmitz University of Minnesota Gr. 3.57/3.89 Sport Management (UG) / Education (G)

OL Justin Szuba (#) Monmouth University Gr. 4.00/4.00 History Education (UG) / Public Communication

OL Zak Zinter University of Michigan Jr. 3.55 Sport Management

K Casey Legg West Virginia University Gr. 3.97/4.00 Accounting (UG) / MBA (G)

DL Sam Burt University of Kansas Gr. 3.83/3.84 Environmental Studies (UG) / Environmental Assessment (G)

DL Segun Ijiyera Tarleton State University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Management

DL Juwuan Jones (2, *) Western Kentucky University Gr. 3.75/4.00 Sport Mgmt. (UG) / Special Education / Athletic Admin. (G)

DL Ovie Oghoufo University of Texas Gr. 3.58/4.00 Strategic Communication

LB Wilson Huber University of Cincinnati Gr. 3.93/3.92 Finance (UG) / MBA (G)

LB Leo Lowin United States Military Academy Jr. 3.91 Engineering Management

DB Eavan Gibbons U.S. Naval Academy Jr. 3.53 Ocean Engineering

DB R.J. Hubert University of Utah Gr. 3.61 Communications

DB Darius Joiner Duke University Gr. 3.72/3.50 Biology (UG) / Management Studies (G)

DB Bryson Powers The University of Tulsa Gr. 3.70/4.00 Mechanical Engineering (UG) / Business (G)

P Paxton Brooks (1) University of Tennessee Gr. 3.91/3.87 Kinesiology (G)

ST Jay Bramblett LSU Gr. 4.00 Leadership & Human Resource Development

Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year: Will Levis, University of Kentucky

(1) – Academic All-America® first-team selection in 2021 (2) – Academic All-America® second-team selection in 2021

(&) – Academic All-America® first-team selection in 2020 (*) – Academic All-America® second-team selection in 2020

(#) – Academic All-America® first-team selection in 2019 ($) – Academic All-America® second-team selection in 2019