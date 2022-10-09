Clemson RB will be out at least four weeks with injury

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his postgame press conference after the 31-3 win over Boston College that running back Kobe Pace has a high ankle strain and will be several weeks.

"Kobe is probably going to be out for a few weeks," Swinney said. "At the Wake Forest game he got hurt. He had a high ankle sprain. He tried to come back and play last week against NC State. I think he ran maybe two plays. He just couldn’t make the cuts."

Swinney shared that they have already done a procedure last Thursday on Pace.

"They actually went ahead and did the tight rope procedure on him," Swinney said. "That’s a good thing when dealing with a high ankle because we will get him back sooner than later. That’s a big loss for us for sure. He will be out probably at least four weeks."

He didn't travel with the team to Boston College.

Pace has 20 rushes for 59 yards and two touchdowns for the season.

He entered the 2022 season with 716 yards and six touchdowns on 122 carries.