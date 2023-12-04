Clemson RB enters the portal

"Firstly, I want to thank GOD for blessing me with the opportunity to have experienced many special moments at Clemson," he posted.

"A special thanks to Coach Swinney, Coach Spiller, and the entire program for helping me grow to be the best version of myself."

"To my brothers, I will always appreciate the bond we created over the past two years, and I wish yall nothing but the best. After prayer and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."

"Thank you, Clemson Nation; You will always hold a place in my journey."

Thomas had 18 rushes for 116 with a rushing touchdown this season.

He was initially a walk-on but earned a scholarship before the 2022 season.