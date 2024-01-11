Clemson ranks Top 15 in Directors' Cup fall standings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Spearheaded by four national championships, one runner-up finish, and four top-four finishes, the Atlantic Coast Conference led the way in the 2023-24 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Division I fall standings released Thursday morning. The ACC’s four NCAA titles thus far in 2023-24 are the most of any other Division I conference. Of the five national championship games for ACC-sponsored sports in the fall, ACC teams played in three of those contests. The ACC leads all conferences with three schools in the top 10, seven schools in the top 15, and nine institutions among the top 25 of the current LEARFIELD Directors Cup standings. North Carolina holds the top spot, while Notre Dame is No. 4 and Virginia is No. 10. Syracuse (No. 11), Florida State (No. 12), and Louisville (No. 13) follow, while Clemson is No. 15, NC State is No. 19, and Pitt is No. 25. Duke ranks 28th overall. “It has been a monumental start to the 2023-24 year, and we are so proud of the incredible success our teams are enjoying across all sports, which is a credit to our amazing student-athletes and coaches in our league,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We look forward to watching our outstanding winter and spring programs as they compete for ACC and NCAA Championships.” North Carolina took home the field hockey title and earned top-10 finishes in men's cross country and in both men’s and women’s soccer. UNC has 372.50 total points in the current LEARFIELD standings, while future ACC member Stanford holds second place with 371 points. NC State (women’s cross country), Florida State (women’s soccer), and Clemson (men’s soccer) have also claimed NCAA titles during the current academic year. Clemson women’s soccer joined Florida State in the Final Four of the Women’s College Cup, while Notre Dame men’s soccer finished as the NCAA runner-up in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship with a loss to Clemson in the title game. Both the Virginia and Duke field hockey teams advanced to the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship, while Pitt’s volleyball team advanced to the national semifinals for the third consecutive year. In addition, ACC football had 11 bowl-eligible teams, the most of all Power 5 conferences, and four teams ranked in the final College Football Playoff Rankings – Florida State (No. 5), Louisville (No. 15), NC State (No. 18), and Clemson (No. 22). The 11 bowl-eligible teams marked the 23rd consecutive season in which the conference placed at least six teams in postseason games. ACC football finished with 10 teams posting a winning record – the second time in the playoff era (11 – 2016). The ACC is one of just two conferences in all of FBS to reach that feat in the last 10 years. The winter Division I LEARFIELD Directors' Cup standings will be updated and published in early April. The LEARFIELD Directors' Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's finish in NCAA Championships.