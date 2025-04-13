|
Clemson ranks in Top 10 combined among football, men's basketball seasons
College Football News recently assembled a ranking of the top programs combined in football and men's basketball this past season, where Clemson ranked in the Top 10 for the 2024-25 sports season.
Clemson checked in at No. 8 overall. "The hoops team flamed out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but finishing [tied for] second in the ACC regular season was fun. Winning the ACC title in football and going to the College Football Playoff - it battled in the loss to Texas - was even better," said CFN's Pete Fiutak. Only Duke out-paced the Tigers within the ACC, at No. 6 overall, with an ACC regular season No. 1 finish, ACC Tournament title, and Final Four appearance in MBB, and a nine-win season in football. Florida and its men's basketball national title season and eight-win football campaign topped the list, followed by Tennessee (Elite Eight in MBB; 10-win season and CFP appearance) and Ohio State (CFP champion; 17-15 in MBB). Dabo Swinney and the Tigers added to the CFP repertoire by Miami stumbling to the finish and a 7-1 Clemson campaign in ACC regular-season play to make the ACC Championship Game, capping the bid with a walk-off 56-yard field goal from Nolan Hauser to beat a fellow CFP team in SMU. The Tigers went to Austin, Texas and a date with the 11-2 Longhorns, making it a one-score game with under 12 minutes left before Texas ultimately prevailed, 38-24. As referenced above, a standout men's basketball season met an untimely end in Providence, Rhode Island, after a disastrous first-half performance in the two-point loss to 12-seed McNeese State. Before that, Brad Brownell’s Tigers (27-7, 18-2 ACC) set program records for overall wins (27), regular-season wins (26) and ACC regular-season wins (18). With another double-digit win season, CFN also placed Clemson in the football "blue blood" category with 12 other programs. CFN Top 10 MBB and football programs in 2024-25 1. Florida
2. Tennessee
3. Ohio State
4. Oregon
5. Georgia
6. Duke
7. Michigan
8. Clemson
9. Ole Miss
10. BYU
