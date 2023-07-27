Clemson ranks 32nd overall in CBS 2022-23 Best in College Sports

The Tigers are at No. 32 overall and seventh-best in the ACC in the metric (sixth-best if you remove non-football member Notre Dame).

The rating weighs all teams based on football, men's and women's basketball, plus the best two wild cards out of baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer, gymnastics, lacrosse, hockey and wrestling.

A team Clemson's bigger sports faced this past sports season finished atop the ranking in Tennessee (536.75), which beat out UCLA (524.50), Alabama (496.50), Texas (482.50) and TCU (472).

The highest-rated ACC teams are Pittsburgh (377; T-13) and Notre Dame (377), with Duke (375.50; 15th) and Florida State (363; 16th) right behind them. Miami (314; T-27th) and UNC (312.50; 29th) are also ahead of Clemson.

Locally, Georgia was ninth, and South Carolina, 23rd.

In the Directors' Cup athletics ranking, with more athletics teams factored in, the Tigers moved up to a No. 51 overall finish this past campaign, after ranking No. 65 for the previous athletics season.

CBS Sports did not list the two wild card sports, but Clemson's are likely softball and baseball.