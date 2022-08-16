Clemson ranked outside top-5 in Sports Illustrated top 25

TigerNet Staff by

Sports Illustrated released its preseason top 25 and the expectations are a little lower there for Clemson than most outlets.

The Tigers are No. 7 to start out in that ranking.

"This is a new chapter of sorts for Dabo Swinney, who for the first time in a decade will not have trusted assistants Brent Venables and Tony Elliott on his staff," said SI's Pat Forde. "Swinney also must figure out whether quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is the phenom who flashed as a freshman or the disappointment we saw as a sophomore. This much seems certain: The Tigers should once again be a nasty defensive unit, especially up front, where end Myles Murphy and tackle Bryan Bresee have first-round NFL talent."

The projected Playoff tier is Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan, with Utah and Notre Dame next up.

Among other ACC teams, NC State is No. 11, Miami is No. 14 and Wake Forest is No. 20.

"Led by star quarterback Devin Leary and 10 returning starters on defense, NC State is as loaded as it will ever be. Does it have enough to challenge Clemson? It’s been 20 years since the Pack won in Death Valley; they visit Oct. 1," said Forde.

Clemson was ranked No. 4 preseason over the last two weeks by the Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches polls.