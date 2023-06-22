Clemson ranked outside Top 10 of Athlon preseason Top 133

Athlon Sports released its entire 133-team preseason college football ranking earlier this week and Clemson remains just outside the Top 10. Unchanged from the outlet's post-spring rankings, the Tigers are ranked No. 12. "Dabo Swinney's team will begin 2023 in some unfamiliar territory: Florida State could edge Clemson as the preseason favorite by most in the ACC," said Athlon's Steven Lassan. "The Tigers aren't going anywhere, however. A loaded defense should rank among the best in college football, and the offense is expected to improve under new coordinator Garrett Riley. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is poised to deliver a breakout season in his first full year as the starter, but the Tigers need to solidify the offensive line and receiving corps to allow the sophomore to maximize his potential. Running back Will Shipley is back as one of the top playmakers in the ACC. "Clemson hosts Florida State in the regular season, but these two programs could be poised for two showdowns in the division-less ACC." The Seminoles are the presumed ACC favorite for the site at No. 7 overall in their rankings. "The Seminoles have made big-time progress as a program since Mike Norvell's arrival in 2020 and enter '23 as a team capable of unseating Clemson atop the ACC and returning to the CFB Playoff," said Lassan. The Top 6 ahead of the Seminoles is Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Southern Cal, Ohio State and LSU. Early November home opponent Notre Dame is No. 14. "Marcus Freeman's debut in South Bend resulted in a solid 9-4 season, but the Fighting Irish had two puzzling losses (Marshall and Stanford) that prevented a potential trip to a New Year's Six bowl. If all of the pieces fall into place for Freeman's Fuiateam in '23, battling for a spot in the CFB Playoff is within reach," said Lassan. Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei and Oregon State are 19th, while North Carolina rounds out at the Top 25 at No. 25. The next Clemson opponent ranked is Miami at No. 30, then South Carolina at No. 31. Labor Day road opener foe Duke is No. 36. "Mike Elko's arrival in Durham transformed Duke into one of the nation's most improved teams last year, and with 17 starters back, a run at the ACC Championship should be within reach. However, the Blue Devils face one of the league's toughest conference schedules and catch Notre Dame in non-conference play," said Lassan. Other scheduled opponents check in at No. 46 (NC State), No. 48 (Wake Forest), No. 56 (Syracuse), No. 67 (Georgia Tech) and No. 84 (Florida Atlantic).

