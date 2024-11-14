Clemson ranked No. 1 small city for sports in the nation

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson is a great place to live if you are a sports fan as it was ranked the No. 1 small sports city in the nation in the latest report by WalletHub. "When you filter by city size, though, there are a ton of amazing local sports scenes to discover," WalletHub's Chip Lupo said. For example, Green Bay, WI, is a midsize city with one of the richest football cultures in America, and Clemson, SC, is a small city with high-level, affordable games across multiple sports at the collegiate level.” The methodology used over 50 key metrics to determine the rankings, including football (60 percent), baseball (14 percent), basketball (13 percent), soccer (7 percent), and hockey (6 percent). A small sports city was classified as a city with less than 100,000 people living in it. More from WalletHub: Clemson, SC, is the best small city for sports fans, particularly for college sports enthusiasts. Clemson University has very strong athletic programs, including its highly successful football team. The Clemson Tigers have won 15 ACC conference championships since 1978, along with three national titles, and they have a large stadium capacity and extremely engaged fans. As a result, Clemson ranks 31st overall among the best football cities, despite not having an NFL team. Clemson also ranks as the 43rd-best city for soccer fans among the 300 cities in our study. It has no professional soccer teams, but the Clemson Tigers have one of the best performance rates among men’s college soccer teams and the fourth-most championship wins. Tickets to see both the men’s and women’s soccer games can be free in some cases, too! Finally, Clemson is the 51st-best city for basketball fans and 55th-best for baseball fans, again due to the success, affordability, stadium capacity and fan engagement of its college-level teams.

