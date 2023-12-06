Clemson ranked No. 1 nationally in graduation success rate among public schools

CU Athletic Communications by

The Clemson Athletic Department tops the nation among public institutions in Graduation Success Rate (GSR) with a 97 percent mark for the 2013-16 cohort in data released by the NCAA. It’s the 10th consecutive cohort in which Clemson’s department-wide GSR was at 91 percent or higher, and third in a row at 95 percent or higher, one of three public Power Five schools nationally to make that claim. Ten Clemson programs set or tied program records for GSR. Clemson’s department rate of 97 percent leads the nation among all public institutions and is fifth in the nation among all Power Five programs, public or private. Clemson’s Football program set a new program record of 99 percent, which leads all of Division I. Football’s 99 percent mark is the highest GSR score for any Power Five football program since the 2018-19 release, and the highest ever recorded among public Power Five football programs in the 19 years the NCAA has tracked the metric. Clemson set a department record with 10 programs that earned perfect 100 percent scores for the cohort - baseball, men’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s cross country/track, softball, and volleyball. Volleyball maintained its streak of 19 consecutive cohorts at 100 percent. The softball program hit 100 percent in its first available cohort since beginning play in 2020, while the men’s soccer program’s 96 percent mark was its second-best on record, trailing a 100 in the 2014 release. Overall Department Rate: 97 *tie/set program record Women’s Sports Basketball: 100* Cross Country/Track: 100* Rowing: 96 Golf: 100* Soccer: 100* Softball: 100 Tennis: 89 Volleyball : 100* Men’s Sports Baseball: 100* Basketball: 100* Cross Country/Track: 83 Football: 99* Golf: 100* Soccer: 96 Tennis: 100* A note on GSR: The student-athlete graduation rate calculated directly based on IPEDS-GRS (which is the methodology the U.S. Department of Education requires) is the proportion of first-year, full-time student-athletes who entered a school on athletics aid and graduated from that institution within six years. The federal rate does not account for students who transfer from their original institution and graduate elsewhere. The NCAA GSR differs from the federal calculation in two important ways. First, the GSR holds colleges accountable for those student-athletes who transfer into their school. Second, the GSR does not penalize colleges whose student-athletes transfer in good academic standing.