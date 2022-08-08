|
Clemson ranked in top four of Preseason USA Today Top 25 Coaches poll
The college football season is just around the corner!
The USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released USA Today Coach Poll on Monday afternoon, and Clemson was ranked No. 4 in the nation.
The top three teams ahead of the Tigers were Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia.
The Crimson Tide received 64 first-place votes while Georgia had six votes, Ohio State garnered five votes and surprisingly, Texas got a vote for the top team in the land.
1-Alabama
2-Ohio State
3-Georgia
4-Clemson
5-Notre Dame
6-Michigan
7-Texas A&M
8-Utah
9-Oklahoma
10-Baylor
11-Okla State
12-Oregon
13-NC State
14-Mich State
15-USC
16-Pittsburgh
17-Miami
18-Texas
19-Wake
20-Wisconsin
21-Kentucky
22-Cincinnati
23-Arkansas
24-Ole Miss
25-Houston
Others receiving votes:
Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.