Clemson ranked in top four of Preseason USA Today Top 25 Coaches poll

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The college football season is just around the corner!

The USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released USA Today Coach Poll on Monday afternoon, and Clemson was ranked No. 4 in the nation.

The top three teams ahead of the Tigers were Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia.

The Crimson Tide received 64 first-place votes while Georgia had six votes, Ohio State garnered five votes and surprisingly, Texas got a vote for the top team in the land.

1-Alabama

2-Ohio State

3-Georgia

4-Clemson

5-Notre Dame

6-Michigan

7-Texas A&M

8-Utah

9-Oklahoma

10-Baylor

11-Okla State

12-Oregon

13-NC State

14-Mich State

15-USC

16-Pittsburgh

17-Miami

18-Texas

19-Wake

20-Wisconsin

21-Kentucky

22-Cincinnati

23-Arkansas

24-Ole Miss

25-Houston

Others receiving votes:

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.