Clemson ranked in Top 10 of CBS Sports 133

That's one spot behind the Florida State Seminoles (8) in a Top 10 led by Georgia, then Michigan, Ohio State, LSU and Alabama.

In November, Clemson hosts another Top 15 team with Notre Dame (15) and a Top 20 foe with North Carolina (20).

Labor Day road opener Duke is expected to fall 17 spots from its 2022 final ranking to No. 43:

The Blue Devils finished at No. 26 last year after a 9-4 season in Mike Elko's debut. With QB Riley Leonard and several other key players returning, the quality of the group is easily that of a top 50 team. The challenge for Duke will be stacking as many wins as possible against a schedule that has increasingly more challenging in the ACC's new division-less format.

Other Top 50 teams on Clemson's 2023 slate are South Carolina (29; road), Miami (37; road), NC State (40; road) and Wake Forest (50; home).

Clemson's other FBS nonconference foe, Florida Atlantic, ranks 80th overall.