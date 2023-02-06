CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson ranked #2 small sports town in nation

2023 Feb 6

WalletHub released its latest rankings recently comparing 249 cities with 21 key metrics, and Clemson was ranked impressively as the No. 2 small sports city in the United States.

Clemson had a total score of 28.21 with individual rankings of #32 in pro football (75% of score) and #2 in college football (25%).

The main metrics included in the study were performance and team stats from professional and collegiate sports teams, stadium capacity, ticket prices, fan engagement and more.

Best Small Sports Cities

1. Tuscaloosa, AL

2. Clemson, SC

3. Fayette, MS

4. Stillwater, OK

5. West Point, NY

6. State College, PA

7. Boone, NC

8. Stanford, CA

9. Princeton, NJ

10. Starkville, MS

Greenville, SC was ranked No. 25 in the listing of best small sports cities.

Source: WalletHub

