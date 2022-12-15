Clemson QB transfers to Southern Mississippi

Clemson QB Billy Wiles transfers to Southern Mississippi

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson walk-on and redshirt freshman Billy Wiles announced on Thursday that he has transferred to Southern Mississippi.

"Committed to the University of Southern Mississippi," he tweeted on Twitter.

Wiles did not see any action this season, and he has three years of eligibility remaining.

His Clemson bio from last year: Played 11 snaps in his lone appearance of the season … ACC Honor Roll selection … made his Clemson debut vs. UConn, completing 2-of-4 passes for 31 yards including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jake Briningstool … became the second Clemson walk-on quarterback in as many years to throw a touchdown pass (Hunter Helms at Georgia Tech in 2020).

Before Clemson: Led Stone Bridge High School (Ashburn, Va.) to a state title in the spring of 2021 before enrolling at Clemson … the final throw of his prep career was a 16-yard walk-off touchdown pass in overtime to defeat Highland Springs for the state championship.

Personal: Born June 26 … majoring in construction sciences and management … chose to walk-on at Clemson despite scholarship offers from Tulane, Old Dominion, Harvard and Bucknell.