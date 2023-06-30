Clemson QB tabbed among 5-stars "on schedule" by 247Sports

"Now the unquestioned starting quarterback at Clemson with DJ Uiagalelei having transferred to Oregon State, Klubnik has something to prove after a shaky performance against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl to end last season," said 247Sports' Robbie Weistein. "But it's equally worth noting that Klubnik played great against North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game.

"Clemson's switch to new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley figures to help Klubnik. It feels like a borderline All-ACC season is coming, at worst."

Klubnik is a former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and three-time state champion from Austin Westlake High School.

He was ranked as the top quarterback in the nation by Sports Illustrated, PrepStar and Rivals.com. Klubnik earned USA TODAY offensive player of the year honors in both 2020 and 2021.

He was named the Elite 11 MVP after a strong performance in that camp the summer after committing to Clemson.

Klubnik came in to finish out a pair of wins last year, topping Syracuse in the regular season and UNC in the ACC Championship Game.

He was named the ACC Championship MVP for completing 20-of-24 throws for 279 yards and a touchdown, also rushing for 30 yards and another score. He became only the third freshman to earn the MVP honor, joining former FSU stars Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook.

Also in the "on schedule" category is former 5-star Clemson target and UNC defensive lineman Travis Shaw and former commit and Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette.

They tagged former Clemson commit and Georgia defensive lineman Jihaad Campbell as "delayed" in an earlier analysis.