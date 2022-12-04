Clemson QB enters transfer portal

Clemson QB Billy Wiles enters transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's QB position group saw a departure on Sunday.

Former walk-on and redshirt freshman Billy Wiles announced the news:

Wiles did not see any action this season and he has three years of eligibility remaining.

His Clemson bio from last year: Played 11 snaps in his lone appearance of the season … ACC Honor Roll selection … made his Clemson debut vs. UConn, completing 2-of-4 passes for 31 yards including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jake Briningstool … became the second Clemson walk-on quarterback in as many years to throw a touchdown pass (Hunter Helms at Georgia Tech in 2020).

Before Clemson: Led Stone Bridge High School (Ashburn, Va.) to a state title in the spring of 2021 before enrolling at Clemson … the final throw of his prep career was a 16-yard walk-off touchdown pass in overtime to defeat Highland Springs for the state championship.

Personal: Born June 26 … majoring in construction sciences and management … chose to walk-on at Clemson despite scholarship offers from Tulane, Old Dominion, Harvard and Bucknell.