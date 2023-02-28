Clemson prospects drop in latest rankings from ESPN's Kiper, NFL.com

TigerNet Staff by

Two prominent NFL draft analysts released their prospect rankings this week ahead of the NFL combine getting underway this week in Indianapolis.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. dropped Myles Murphy to No. 21 ($), the lone Tiger in his top-25, from a No. 15 spot previously.

"Murphy has a quick burst out of his stance and can close quickly off the corner. He also plays the run well and is physical at the point of attack. He had 11 sacks in his first two seasons at Clemson and had 6.5 in 2022. He moves inside to tackle at times, so that versatility will help his stock for NFL teams. I wrote in September that I wanted to see his sack production rise before moving him up, and he did that."

He projects Murphy to go at pick No. 20 to Seattle.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah had four Tigers in his initial top-50 prospect rankings, and three of those prospects fell and another didn't make the cut this time.

Murphy didn't go far, down one, to No. 19.

"Murphy is a tall, high-cut edge rusher with long arms. At Clemson, he split his time between standing up on the edge and aligning in a four-point stance. He offers an explosive first step and likes to use his inside arm to initially jolt offensive tackles before separating and closing on the quarterback. He does stall out too often with his pure bull rush. He is stout at the point of attack in the run game, but needs to become a more consistent tackler. I love his motor and nonstop effort to chase plays from the back side. Overall, Murphy is ready to start right away and can provide value on all three downs," Jeremiah said.

You don't find the next Tiger until the 43rd spot with linebacker Trenton Simpson, who dropped 13 places.

"Overall, I wish Simpson was a little more instinctive inside, but his speed and athleticism should translate well to the next level," said Jeremiah.

Bryan Bresee is ranked No. 46.

"He looked gassed at times this past season, which was likely the result of high snap counts while still recovering from injury. Overall, Bresee flashes on tape, but he needs to be more consistent," said Jeremiah.

Clemson tight end prospect Davis Allen was not mentioned this time by Jeremiah, who had him at No. 50 overall going into the Senior Bowl.

Allen is Kiper's No. 7 tight end prospect overall.

In more Kiper position rankings, Bresee is the third-rated defensive tackle, Simpson is the No. 2 inside linebacker and Murphy is the No. 2 defensive end.

The trio of Murphy, Bresee and Simpson, plus KJ Henry, will get a chance to show their skills during workouts at the NFL combine on Thursday (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on NFL Network). Allen competes on Saturday (1 p.m. to 8 p.m. coverage on NFLN).