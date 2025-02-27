Clemson projected as ACC favorite with elite offense by ESPN outlook

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson is the ACC favorite with a projected Top 10 offense according to one preseason ESPN outlook ($). The preseason SP+ metric pegs Clemson at No. 11 (18.8 rating), in an interesting rating position. It sits one place behind LSU (19.5), who are roughly a point better on a neutral field. Luckily for Clemson's Tigers, it won't be a neutral field on Aug. 30 when the Bayou Bengals come to Death Valley. 2024 season CFP opponent Texas is No. 7 and is currently seen as a 3-point favorite on the Tigers (neutral field). Reigning champion Ohio State is a clear leader (28 rating), followed by Alabama (26.1), Penn State (25.3), Georgia (24.5) and Notre Dame (23.4). Miami is next from the ACC at No. 14 (16.9). Clemson is picked to have a Top 10 offense (8) and Top 25 defense (21), while special teams are near the bottom (133). The Tigers ranked 100th in special teams last year on SP+, with a No. 16 offense and No. 29 defense. Clemson finished No. 22 with the SP+ overall last year, which was a spot behind Louisville and 12 spots behind Miami. Connelly explains the long-used model: A reminder on SP+: It's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking. Along those same lines, these projections aren't intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the season. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date. The last time Clemson at least matched its preseason SP+ ranking with its final SP+ ranking was in 2020 when it started at No. 3 and finished at No. 3. Dabo Swinney's group had preseason Top 10 SP+ ratings in 2023 (7), 2022 (5) and 2021 (2), finishing within as close as six spots (No. 8 in 2021) and as far back as 16 (No. 23 in 2023). Connelly grouped the Palmetto State teams together in one section of the article. "Clemson ended up as the first-ever bid thief of the 12-team CFP era, knocking off SMU in the ACC championship game and earning a spot in the field despite ranking outside the top 12," he said. "The Tigers damn near stole that bid from rival South Carolina, which rode a late-season hot streak to a 9-3 regular-season finish before falling to close-games master Illinois in a feisty Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. (Mark) Schlabach ranks the Tigers seventh and the Gamecocks 10th, and while SP+ isn't particularly low on either team, it still ranks them four and six spots lower, respectively. This season will be a good measure of each team's ceiling -- especially Clemson's, considering the Tigers rank first nationally in returning production. They haven't looked like a genuine national title contender since 2019 or 2020. Can experience push them back into the sport's top tier?" Clemson 2025 FBS opponents by SP+ LSU - 10th (19.5 rating)

South Carolina - 16th (15.4)

SMU - 18th (14.1)

Louisville - 22nd (12.4)

Duke - 39th (6.5)

North Carolina - 44th (4.6)

Georgia Tech - 46th (4.5)

Florida State - 51st (3.2)

Syracuse - 57th (1.2)

Boston College - 68th (-0.3)

Troy - 77th (-2.6)

