Clemson pro wasting no time in making impact in rookie minicamp

The former Clemson linebacker and now fourth-round selection for the Bengals is already providing positive returns for his new franchise.

According to WLWT's Jaron May, Carter's leadership has been on full display to open rookie minicamp. He is at the front of every drill, and his vocal leadership in those periods has been a newsworthy piece for the local media in Cincinnati.

Carter recently signed his rookie contract this week, and is making positive first steps as a pro.