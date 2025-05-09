|
Clemson pro wasting no time in making impact in rookie minicamp
Barrett Carter is wasting no time making an impact.
The former Clemson linebacker and now fourth-round selection for the Bengals is already providing positive returns for his new franchise. According to WLWT's Jaron May, Carter's leadership has been on full display to open rookie minicamp. He is at the front of every drill, and his vocal leadership in those periods has been a newsworthy piece for the local media in Cincinnati. Carter recently signed his rookie contract this week, and is making positive first steps as a pro. Bengals fourth rounder Barrett Carter (#49) has been the vocal leader during walkthroughs.
He also been at the front of the line for every drill.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/7VCCaHT3BW
The former Clemson linebacker and now fourth-round selection for the Bengals is already providing positive returns for his new franchise.
According to WLWT's Jaron May, Carter's leadership has been on full display to open rookie minicamp. He is at the front of every drill, and his vocal leadership in those periods has been a newsworthy piece for the local media in Cincinnati.
Carter recently signed his rookie contract this week, and is making positive first steps as a pro.
Bengals fourth rounder Barrett Carter (#49) has been the vocal leader during walkthroughs.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!